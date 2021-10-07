2,500 medical residents, students resign in protest of 26-hour shifts

Over 2,500 medical residents, students and interns working in Israeli medical centers presented their letter of resignation to the Health Ministry on Thursday to protest the length of their shifts – 26 hours.

“This is a sad day,” said Dr. Rey Biton, head of the residents’ union Mirsham. According to Maariv, she was prevented from entering the ministry’s building to deliver the letter.

An outline proposed by the Health, Finance and Economy ministries in the past few days was rejected by the representatives of the medical residents.

The plan entails a decrease of the shift hours from 26 to 16 plus two hours of overlapping over the course of five years.

The first phase of the plan would be set to start on March 31, 2022, in the hospitals in the periphery, for a total of ten medical centers, and apply to residents in all wards except for surgical wards. A year later, the shifts would be shortened also for residents in intensive care units and in anesthesiology.

Over the course of four years, the new rules would be extended to residents in all fields in all of the country's hospitals.

''You will not stand on your doctors' blood,'' put up on the Health Ministry HQ's doors during the protest. (credit: MIRSHAM)

In addition, under the outline it is determined that as the new rules roll out, the average number of hours per week should not exceed 63 and that beginning January 23, the residents should not work more than six shifts per month in any case.

The plan was described as a historical development by Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

“For the first time after years of talking, it has happened,” Horowitz wrote on Twitter. “The shortening of residents’ shifts is on the way. This is a historic change that until now everyone had avoided tackling. Therefore, we will start with ten hospitals in the periphery, in all the departments, and in the next stages (set in the agreement) the outline will be applied to the whole country so that we will be able to recruit enough doctors.”

Israeli hospitals already suffer from a shortage of staff, exacerbated by the pandemic, and moving quicker would have created problems in manpower.

However, according to Mirsham, the plan disavowed previous agreements.

“90% of interns will continue to work in shifts of 26-hour shifts in a row,” Biton said during a rally on Wednesday to protest the outline. “Our requirement to include internal medicine, coronavirus and emergency medicine departments in the plan was not included – those who have been at the frontline of the fight against COVID for almost two years were abandoned.”

Mirsham had required that at least 25-30% of the interns would be covered by the new rules in 2022.

Health Nitzan Horowitz attends a press conference about the Coronavirus, in Jerusalem on August 29, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

On Wednesday night, Horowitz and Economy Minister Orna Barbibai responded that the graduality of the program was necessary to recruit a sufficient number of doctors to allow shorter shifts.

“The plan is not perfect, but it is a breakthrough that marks a normative-value goal regarding the interns 'working conditions,” Barbibai said. “The outline will be re-examined in 2023 of the outline.”