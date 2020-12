Ahmad Muhammad Jamal Akri, 29, was shot to death on Friday evening during a brawl between two large families in the town of Kabul, in the western Galilee.

According to police, Akri was the only one injured in the brawl, before they arrived and cleared the area.

His murder marked the one-hundredth homicide in Israel's Arab communities since the beginning of the year.

Police are investigating the scene and interviewing suspects who they believe may have been involved in the shooting.