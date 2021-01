Those who receive the vaccine are considered immune and eligible for a vaccination certificate a week after receiving the second dose of the virus.

According to studies conducted by Pfizer, about 5% of people who receive the vaccine may not be immune to the virus, so the percentage of Israelis who have fallen sick after receiving the virus is still much lower than the amount found in Pfizer's studies.

Some 317 out of 715,425 Israelis (about 0.04%) who received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine were confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus over a week after receiving the second dose, according to the Health Ministry.