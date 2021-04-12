The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
38-year-old woman murdered in Tira, masked assailant managed to flee

This is not the first attempt at Sura Mansour's life; her car was set aflame one month prior to her murder in what was suspected to be arson and an attempted threat to her life.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 12, 2021 21:09
A protest against the rising crime and violence in the Arab sector in Israel, Jaffa, Saturday, February 6, 2021. (photo credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
A 38-year-old woman was murdered on Monday outside of the beauty salon which she owns in Tira, an Arab-majority city in northern Israel. Her husband, who has a history of violence directed at her, is not a suspect.
Sura Mansour was shot five times from close range by a masked assailant who fled the scene immediately.
EMTs who were called to the scene found the woman unconscious and were forced to declare the woman's death shortly thereafter.
About a month ago, Mansour's car was set on fire and police speculate that the arson was an attempted threat to her life, Haaretz reported. 
Mansour had previously filed complaints against her husband for violence against her and he was sent to jail as a result, but was later released, according to Haaretz.
However, a police source told Haaretz that the husband is not the main suspect in the shooting.
According to the Abraham Initiatives non-profit organization, since the beginning of the year, 32 people have been murdered in Arab society, 26 of whom were Israeli citizens and six residents who do not hold Israeli citizenship. Of those, 20 were 30 years old and under, and in 27 cases the murder involved the use of a firearm.

Since the beginning of 2020, four women have been murdered by their spouses in Israel. The number of murders due to domestic violence have risen exponentially in Israel and throughout the world alongside the coronavirus pandemic.
Violence against Arab women is especially high when compared to other sectors of Israeli society.
According to feminist NGO Kayan, between 2015 and 2020, 65 Arab women were murdered - totalling around 43% of all murders of women in Israel during those years.


Tags police violence israel murder rate israeli woman Arab Israeli shooting
