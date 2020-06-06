5 protesters arrested at anti-annexation demonstration in Tel Aviv

תומר אפלבאום @tomerappelbaum צלם עיתונות מוכשר ומקצוען מהשורה הראשונה, הגיע הלילה לעשות את העבודה שלו: לצלם את ההפגנה. בדיוק כפי שעשה מאות אם לא אלפי פעמים בעבר. השוטרים קופצים עליו כאן באלימות, כשהוא בבירור מחזיק מצלמה. ביזיון pic.twitter.com/FPJYYFCx81 June 6, 2020

"I tried to take pictures of the police, and then they decided to arrest me," Appelbaum said later, according to Haaretz, before describing the incident. " The police also damaged the camera equipment," he added.

Police arrested five people Saturday night at an anti-annexation protest at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square after resisting orders to evacuate, the police's spokesperson's unit said.This was after the protest had ended, and many people went into the street to block traffic. The police had threatened to begin arrests if calls to evacuate were ignored.Video footage shows the arrested protesters being dragged into police cars by officers, while members of the Border Police blocked the crowds.The arrested protesters are to be taken in for questioning.In addition to the arrests, police were also seen assaulting Tomer Appelbaum, a photojournalist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.In a video uploaded to social media, Appelbaum is seen being violently thrown on the floor by police officers while onlookers protested, shouting out "he's a journalist" repeatedly in the background.Leon Sverdlov contributed to this report.