5 protesters arrested at anti-annexation demonstration in Tel Aviv

Video footage shows the arrested protesters being dragged into police cars by officers, while members of the Border Police blocked the crowds.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 7, 2020 00:39
Police are seen arresting a protester at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on June 6. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Police are seen arresting a protester at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on June 6.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Police arrested five people Saturday night at an anti-annexation protest at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square after resisting orders to evacuate, the police's spokesperson's unit said.
This was after the protest had ended, and many people went into the street to block traffic. The police had threatened to begin arrests if calls to evacuate were ignored.
Video footage shows the arrested protesters being dragged into police cars by officers, while members of the Border Police blocked the crowds.

The arrested protesters are to be taken in for questioning.
In addition to the arrests, police were also seen assaulting Tomer Appelbaum, a photojournalist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
In a video uploaded to social media, Appelbaum is seen being violently thrown on the floor by police officers while onlookers protested, shouting out "he's a journalist" repeatedly in the background.

"I tried to take pictures of the police, and then they decided to arrest me," Appelbaum said later, according to Haaretz, before describing the incident. "The police also damaged the camera equipment," he added.
Leon Sverdlov contributed to this report.


