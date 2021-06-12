50-year-old man dies after drowning on Dor Beach

A 50-year-old man passed away due to drowning after an unsuccessful attempt to resuscitate him at Dor Beach in central Israel on Saturday afternoon.The man was pulled out of the sea by the lifeguard on duty after he failed to resurface, and the beach paramedic was already attempting to perform CPR on him when Magen David Adom (MDA) arrived.The man was unconscious and did not have a pulse.MDA continued the attempts to resuscitate him and performed various medical procedures, but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.