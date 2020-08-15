50,000 protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu

Demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the economic crisis following the coronavirus outbreak have spread throughout the country over the last eight weeks. On Saturday night, 50,000 protesters continued to call on the prime minister to resign."While Prime Minister Netanyahu is busy arranging himself flights to pools in Abu-Dabi, Israelis are devastated due to his failure to manage the health and economic crisis. Not flights to the gulf, but workplaces in Israel - that's what we demand! [Netanyahu is] accused of bribery, breach of trust and fraud, busy criticizing his legal proceedings from dawn to dusk and incitement. He is unfit to run the country. We don't want new elections; we want a functioning prime minister," the Black Flags Movement, which organized the protests, wrote in a statement.