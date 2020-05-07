The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
55 killed in Rwanda due to heavy rainfall

By REUTERS  
MAY 7, 2020 16:13
Fifty-five people died in Rwanda on Wednesday when heavy rains caused floods and landslides, the government said.
The East African nation has in recent weeks experienced major downpours that have led to landslides that flattened houses on mountain slopes.“Heavy rains across the country overnight caused a lot of damage. On Thursday, 55 people had been counted as dead due to landslides and floods,” Rwanda’s Emergency Management ministry said on Twitter. Wednesday’s toll follows the deaths of eight people in heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, the ministry said.
The government was assessing the damage in order to help the victims and repair infrastructure. It has in the past urged Rwandans who live on mountain slopes to move to areas less prone to disasters.
In neighbouring Kenya, floods and landslides have killed nearly 200 people and displaced 100,000, the government said on Wednesday.
Malinovsky says gov't 'do-nothings' take credit for work of others
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 04:30 PM
UK to announce very limited easing of lockdown next week
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 04:28 PM
Palestinian man indicted for allegedly transferring funds for Hamas
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 04:07 PM
Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 03:29 PM
Pakistan to lift lockdown from Saturday, despite rising COVID-19 curve
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 01:52 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls again on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 12:32 PM
Black, Indian and Pakistani people more likely to die from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:58 AM
Malaysia reports 39 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:49 AM
Dutch agency will review gov't performance during coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:48 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 239 dead, 16,346 altogether confirmed cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 11:11 AM
South African children face hunger as school closure halts free meals
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:01 AM
Russia reports new record daily rise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:49 AM
European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:46 AM
Singapore reports 741 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 20,939
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:30 AM
IDF solider found after being reported as missing
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 05/07/2020 10:10 AM
