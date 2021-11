Police arrested a 63-year-old teacher in the city of Ashkelon Sunday night after they were accused of committing sexually indecent acts on a student.

The investigation began Sunday night after a 15-year-old student complained that one of his teachers had discussions with him of a sexual nature and had committed an indecent act, taking advantage of the power dynamic.

The suspect will be brought before the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court later today, where the police will ask to extend his detention.