Demonstrations in Jerusalem: 7 protesters near Netanyahu's house arrested

Seven protesters who took part in a demonstration early in the morning on Wednesday, near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, were arrested and detained for questioning, Israel media reported.
A hundred of demonstrators opened a procession from Agron Street towards the compound in the Prime Minister's Residence plaza in protest of the postponement of Netanyahu's trial due to the coronavirus lockdown. The protesters used clown horns and claimed to have done so in accordance with the noise law and the High Court ruling, insisting that they were allowed to do so.However, the commander of the Moriah Police station in Jerusalem objected to this and claimed that it was forbidden to demonstrate.The demonstrators blocked major arteries and the residents in the area couldn't leave the parking lots on their way to work.The police later informed the protesters that they were holding an illegal demonstration due to the early hour they had arrived, waking up the all neighborhood on their way."There is no such thing as an illegal demonstration! Stop us all! He [Netanyahu] is both a dictator and a corrupt person who will not run away from the trial," one protester said, Maariv reported.
The streets near Paris Square were closed to traffic and police asked drivers to take different routes."Once again, the Jerusalem Police has been proven to be a political police force operating without the authority to suppress the protest, in the service of the defendant from Balfour," the 'Crime Minister' movement stated in response to the arrests."Moriah station commander Kobi Yaakobi is a uniformed criminal. We will make sure that every detainee files a scathing complaint against DIP tomorrow morning."Last week, the Jerusalem District Court ordered the postponement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on Friday, citing the coronavirus lockdown and the large number of necessary participants.The order could potentially postpone the calling of witnesses to right before Election Day, or right after.