73-year-old man dies in Beersheba house fire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 16, 2020 00:33
A 73-year-old man perished in a fire that broke out in a private house on Mash'al Zevulun Street in Beersheba on Thursday evening.
"When we arrived at the scene, we saw thick smoke coming out of the windows of a private house. Firefighters put out the fire and found a 73-year-old man unconscious, with extensive burns all over his body. We performed medical tests, he was without signs of life and was soon pronounced dead," said MDA paramedic Hani Ben David.
A crime scene investigator has been called to the scene and the circumstances of the death are being examined.


