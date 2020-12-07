9 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli security forces - report

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report. Another four Palestinians were injured by live fire in clashes with the IDF in the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem on Monday, according to Palestinian reports.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

Some nine Palestinians were injured by live fire in clashes with IDF soldiers near Jerusalem and Bethlehem on Monday, according to initial reports.Some five Palestinians and six undercover Border Police officers were injured in clashes in the Qalandiya village near Jerusalem on Monday. At least three of the injured Palestinians were in serious condition, according to Palestinian media.