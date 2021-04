A woman estimated to be around 90 years old was found on Monday afternoon in a state of mixed consciousness at a bus stop in Ramla with signs of heatstroke.

Israel is currently in the beginning of a heatwave, and the Health Ministry urges caution to elderly and at risk citizens. MDA staff who were called to the scene by bystanders evacuated the woman to Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Rishon Lezion in serious condition.