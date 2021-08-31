The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Abbas requests return of terrorists' bodies to PA - report

By HADAS LABRISCH  
AUGUST 31, 2021 08:28
Abbas requested the return of bodies of terrorists who carried out attacks in Israel to the PA, Kan news reported on Monday night.
The request was put forth during a meeting between PA leader Mahmoud Abbas and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in a first publicized meeting between a senior Israeli official and Palestinian Authority President Abbas since 2010.
According to the report by Kan, approximately 80 bodies of terrorists are held by Israel from attacks or attempted attacks over recent years.
Gantz responded that he will consider the request, a Palestinian official told Kan.
MK Idit Silman responded to the report in a tweet that read, "Return of the boys first", referring to the bodies of Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul who have been held by the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip since the 2014 Gaza war.
