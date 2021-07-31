The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

African swine fever cases in Dominican Republic trigger regional warning

By REUTERS  
JULY 31, 2021 02:48
SANTO DOMINGO - World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) called on countries to strengthen efforts to keep out African swine fever on Friday after the Dominican Republic reported the Americas' first cases of the deadly pig disease in nearly 40 years.
The Caribbean nation's outbreak started July 1, according to an OIE report, though it was not confirmed through US testing until Wednesday.
Dominican cases have raised concerns about the risk for African swine fever to spread in the region, including to the United States.
The disease is typically fatal to pigs, though harmless to humans. Cases hurt farmers and meat companies financially because animals die and governments often restrict pork shipments from infected nations. Controlling the disease's spread to new countries in the Americas "will be critical to protect food security and livelihoods of some of the world's most vulnerable populations," the OIE said.
The disease originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs, while reshaping global meat and feed markets.
Investigations are underway to determine how it entered the Dominican Republic, the OIE said. Pigs on two farms in provinces located roughly 200 kilometers apart have been infected, according to the report.
An outbreak in Monte Cristi province began July 1 among "animals of different ages and sexes raised in a community-type backyard," the report said. There were 827 animals that died or were killed.
Another outbreak in in Sánchez Ramírez province began July 14 and involved 15 pigs in a backyard farm that died, according to OIE.
"The great diversity of production and trade systems that currently coexist in the Americas region pose unique additional challenges when it comes to facing this disease," said Luis Barcos, OIE representative for the Americas.
In China, the world's biggest pork producer, African swine fever destroyed half the hog herd within a year of being detected there in 2018.


Tags disease Virus Pigs Dominican Republic
US says seizes tanker used to evade North Korea sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 02:16 AM
Tunisian president says he will not become a dictator after MP arrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2021 02:06 AM
Over 100 Palestinians protest in West Bank, nine injured in IDF clashes
Shots fired outside Berlin store, several injured -media
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 08:39 PM
Rabbi Drukman hospitalized in Kaplan Medical Center
Saudi-led coalition: intercepted drone attack on Saudi commercial vessel
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 07:00 PM
Health Minister Horowitz threatens to vote against new state budget
Russia opens case against WhatsApp for violating personal data law
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 05:44 PM
Fire breaks out near tomb of Rabbi Meir in Tiberias
Tunisian security forces arrest MP who criticized president
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 04:58 PM
US Vice President Harris to visit Vietnam, Singapore
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 04:52 PM
No toxic fallout from German chemical blast, official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2021 04:29 PM
Israeli indicted for terror attack on Taybeh resident near a mosque
Shooting incident targets Tel Aviv hotel where Yair Netanyahu was staying
Israel baseball team plays against United States at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by