The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Aliyah of 2,000 Ethiopians approved by government

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 12:06
The cabinet approved the aliyah of 2,000 Ethiopian Jews who have been waiting for approval to immigrate in camps in Ethiopia by the beginning of 2021 on Monday.
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata stated that she was "very happy" that the government unanimously approved the proposal to allow those waiting to make aliyah.
"This is a very painful and long-standing issue and it is time to put an end to this injustice that cries to heaven," said Tamano-Shata. "It is time to connect the torn families, embrace them and integrate them in the best way here in Israel alongside their families."
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz called the decision "an important and welcome move promoted by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata with dedication and professionalism out of a true national mission."
"We will not stop there, there are thousands more waiting to immigrate and this is an ongoing task of the Israeli government that means real life saving," said Gantz. "We all as a government need to integrate the immigrants who come and remember that it is not just to bring a plane with immigrants, but a mission that will last for years."
Philippines reports 3,564 coronavirus cases, highest rise in 3 weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2020 11:23 AM
Russia reports 13,592 new coronavirus cases, 125 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2020 10:44 AM
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 817,503
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2020 03:24 AM
Brazil records 290 coronavirus deaths in last day
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/12/2020 03:04 AM
IDF reports 1,425 active cases of coronavirus
PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi tests positive for COVID-19
Netanyahu says state-of-emergency could end, allowing protests to resume
Schumer urges Supreme Court nominee to step aside in contentious cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 07:07 PM
Public Health Services head: 'We won't repeat previous mistakes'
Police arrest man who planned to attack anti-Netanyahu protesters
Katz: Budget for 2021 to be submitted for approval during December
Commander of Modi'in Illit police station diagnosed with COVID-19
9,952 fines issued for violations of coronavirus regulations over weekend
Gas explosion flattens building, kills at least 2 in southwest Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 03:32 PM
Iran reports record daily coronavirus death toll of 251
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2020 03:26 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by