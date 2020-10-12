Aliyah of 2,000 Ethiopians approved by government

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata stated that she was "very happy" that the government unanimously approved the proposal to allow those waiting to make aliyah.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz called the decision "an important and welcome move promoted by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata with dedication and professionalism out of a true national mission."

"We will not stop there, there are thousands more waiting to immigrate and this is an ongoing task of the Israeli government that means real life saving," said Gantz. "We all as a government need to integrate the immigrants who come and remember that it is not just to bring a plane with immigrants, but a mission that will last for years."

"This is a very painful and long-standing issue and it is time to put an end to this injustice that cries to heaven," said Tamano-Shata. "It is time to connect the torn families, embrace them and integrate them in the best way here in Israel alongside their families."