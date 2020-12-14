The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 14:53
All services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
Google's own website that logs outages showed that all of the company's services were suffering from outages since about 7:00 a.m ET.
"We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it," company's video platform said in a tweet. "We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."
According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.
