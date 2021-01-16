The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Arab leaders call for boycott of 'exploitative' meeting with Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 16, 2021 13:26
Heads of Arab municipalities are calling for the boycott of a meeting set between the national council of heads of Arab municipalities and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Israeli media reported Saturday.
Leaders are calling for the boycott on social media, saying that the meeting is exploiting violence in the Arab sector for political purposes and demanding the meeting be cancelled, N12 reported. Netanyahu campaigned among Arab voters in Nazareth and Umm el-Fahm last week and expressed confidence that Likud could win several seats from Arab voters who could enable his party to win as many as 42 seats in the March 23 election.
Saudi to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days - Saudi minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 01:05 PM
Laschet succeeds Merkel as German CDU party leader
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 01:04 PM
Uganda opposition candidate blocked by military from leaving compound
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 12:41 PM
47 players quarantined after COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flights
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 11:58 AM
Pfizer delays Jan. vaccine delivery to Bahrain - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 10:01 AM
India's Modi kicks off vaccination campaign, among world's largest
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 08:47 AM
Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 06:33 AM
Brazilian company requests emergency use approval for Russian vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 04:08 AM
FBI questioning dozens in killing of Capitol police officer - NYT
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 01:14 AM
New York's top lawyer vows to not let NRA evade oversight with bankruptcy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 12:35 AM
Pelosi expected to send Trump impeachment article to Senate next week -CNN
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 12:27 AM
Facebook blocks new events near key locations before Biden inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 12:23 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Tatar Strait, Russia - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2021 12:05 AM
Biden says he feels safe ahead of his inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 11:49 PM
Explosions reported in Deir al-Zor region of eastern Syria
