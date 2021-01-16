Arab leaders call for boycott of 'exploitative' meeting with Netanyahu

Heads of Arab municipalities are calling for the boycott of a meeting set between the national council of heads of Arab municipalities and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Israeli media reported Saturday.Leaders are calling for the boycott on social media, saying that the meeting is exploiting violence in the Arab sector for political purposes and demanding the meeting be cancelled, N12 reported. Netanyahu campaigned among Arab voters in Nazareth and Umm el-Fahm last week and expressed confidence that Likud could win several seats from Arab voters who could enable his party to win as many as 42 seats in the March 23 election.