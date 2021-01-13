Netanyahu to Israeli Arabs: Join the success story of Israel

In his speech to Israeli Arabs at Nazareth on Wedesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for Israeli Arabs to join Israeli society, ahead of the upcoming March elections."I want to see you completely integrated into the success story that is the State of Israel," he told his potential voters. "This is an opportunity to begin a new era of relations between us and Arab citizens of Israel, an era of respect and equality."Whoever says that we only remembered the Arab voters because of the election is either lying or doesn't know the facts."