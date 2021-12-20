The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Davos World Economic Forum called off due to COVID

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 13:57

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2021 13:59
The planned World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos has been called off due to surging cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Sky News reported on Monday, citing communication from organizers to delegates.
"Next month’s gathering of global business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, has been called off because of surging levels of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, delegates have been told today by the organizers," Sky News city editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.
This is a developing story. 
Man indicted for murdering his wife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 12:58 PM
Two men arrested crossing border from Gaza with weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 12:21 PM
Bennett meets with UN ambassadors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 11:57 AM
Iran pledges 'crushing' response against any Israeli attack
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 08:26 AM
Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 03:58 AM
Saudi coalition destroy drone aimed at King Abdullah airport
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 12:56 AM
Lebanon may reach initial pact with IMF between Jan-Feb - deputy PM
By REUTERS
12/19/2021 10:39 PM
Bennett: Omicron is here and spreading, time is running out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2021 08:14 PM
Kiryat Gat resident indicted for shooting driver amid argument
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2021 05:32 PM
IDF soldier who confessed to abusing terrorist recants confession
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2021 05:16 PM
40 new Omicron infections verified in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2021 03:57 PM
Suez Canal revenue hits record high $6 bln as of first half of December
By REUTERS
12/19/2021 02:25 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 101 new cases, 427 in quarantine 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2021 11:46 AM
Saudi defenses destroy two Houthi drones targeting Abha airport
By REUTERS
12/19/2021 10:22 AM
Prison guard arrested for accepting bribes from inmates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2021 09:56 AM
