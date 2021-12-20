Coronavirus: Gov’t approves placing US, Canada under travel ban

The government approved Monday to classify the United States, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey as “red” states and place them under a travel ban, as the Health Ministry recommended Sunday.

The recommendation also requires the approval of the Knesset Law and Constitution and Health committees. A joint hearing of the committees, which also need to green-light the measure, was taking place on Monday morning.

The measure is supposed to come into effect at midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Israelis are not allowed to travel to red countries unless they receive special permission from a governmental Exception Committee. In addition, if they return to Israel, they need to be quarantined for a minimum of seven days, even if they are fully vaccinated, including the first day in a coronavirus hotel – at least until they receive the result of the PCR test taken upon landing.

Individuals who are not considered protected are required to remain in the hotel for seven days.

Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December16, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The group of red countries already includes the UK, Denmark, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France, Sweden and several dozen other African nations.

Israeli borders have been closed to foreign nationals since the end of November, with very limited exceptions.