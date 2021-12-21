The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
New York City mayor says people who get COVID-19 booster will receive $100

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 17:38
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine booster by the end of the year will receive $100 from the city.
Libyan candidates talk and militias mobilize as crisis deepens
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 05:33 PM
Three arrested in Sicily for anti-vax COVID-19 jab scam
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 05:13 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 170 new Omicron cases found, 341 total
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2021 04:24 PM
US delegation led by Jake Sullivan lands in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2021 04:17 PM
Yair Netanyahu fined NIS 2,000 for missing court hearing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2021 03:37 PM
Psychologist Yuval Carmi convicted of sexual assault, misconduct
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2021 03:22 PM
Ethiopian army clearing TPLF from two northern regions - government
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 03:13 PM
Man pleads not guilty to murder of British MP David Amess
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 02:38 PM
Russia's President Putin blames West for tensions in Europe
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 01:00 PM
EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccines for COVID-19 travel pass
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 12:58 PM
French army says it has killed leading ISIS member in Niger
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 11:24 AM
Rocket fragment found on building in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2021 11:17 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,306 new cases, 81 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2021 10:19 AM
China puts entry ban on four US individuals in response to sanctions
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 10:11 AM
Russia fires cruise missile from Sea of Japan in test exercise - media
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 08:30 AM
