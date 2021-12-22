The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Homesh yeshiva head arrested for violating Disengagement Law

The Religious Zionist Party slammed the government as a "dangerous government making political arrests" and called on Israelis to march.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 15:04

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2021 15:09
Visitors walk by the water tower on the ruins of the evacuated settlement of Homesh on August 27, 2019. Homesh was one of four West Bank settlements that Israel evacuated during the disengagement. (photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)
Visitors walk by the water tower on the ruins of the evacuated settlement of Homesh on August 27, 2019. Homesh was one of four West Bank settlements that Israel evacuated during the disengagement.
(photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)
Rabbi Elishama Cohen, head of the Homesh yeshiva in the former Homesh settlement, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of violating the Disengagement Law.
In response, the Religious Zionist Party slammed the government as a "dangerous government making political arrests."
"The Homesh yeshiva has been operating for nearly 15 years. The rosh yeshiva has been there every day but was never arrested," they said in a statement. They further labeled the decision as a reward to terrorism, following the death of yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman in a terrorist shooting attack in the area.
"They will not scare us," the party declared. "We call on the masses of the house of Israel to arrive tomorrow and march with Yehuda's family, demanding an arrangement be made with the Homesh yeshiva."
On Monday, Cohen told reporters that the IDF plans to evacuate the yeshiva once the shiva (week-long mourning period) for Dimentman ends.
The yeshiva, was created in 2002 when the settlement still exists and was illegally rebuilt there in modular structures after the settlement was destroyed.
The IDF has evacuated it multiple times over the years, but Cohen and the Dimentman family fear that this time the IDF will prevent them from rebuilding once it has been razed.
The family and Cohen have asked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the government to authorize the yeshiva in Yehuda's name.
This is a developing story.


Tags Settlements Settlers rabbi homesh yeshiva students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Human Rights Watch's 'apartheid' claims outrageous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Travel ban leaves Diaspora Jews with broken hearts but unbroken bond - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by