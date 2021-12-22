IDF officer charged for secretly photographing female soldiers

Former IDF 6th District Driving School commander Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni has been charged with dozens of offenses of indecent assault, hacking and invasion of privacy for secretly photographing female IDF soldiers.

His arrest was extended until January 4, according to Army Radio.

During the hearing, complainants slapped him in the face, shouting "you ruined our lives, you should be ashamed!" according to KAN.

On November 9, he was arrested for committing sexual offenses and invasion of privacy.

Testimonies from 36 female soldiers who have been filmed by Sharoni have already been collected, while eight women are still yet to be identified.

According to Military Advocate General (MAG) Maj.-Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, Sharoni has been taking photographs of female soldiers since 2010.

One of his alleged victims stated in an Instagram post that Sharoni had set up a network of hidden cameras, including one in his shower, one in the bathroom, and another in front of his bed.

She added that other accounts allege he accessed soldiers' private phones and took photographs of them when they were in their residences.

This is a developing story.