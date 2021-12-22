Arye Deri to leave Knesset, confess, pay NIS 180K fine

A plea bargain deal is getting very close in which Shas MK Arye Deri will resign from the Knesset , admit to mild tax offenses and pay a NIS 180,000 fine, but avoid prison time, KAN reported on Wednesday and The Jerusalem Post was able to partially confirm.

It was unclear if there would be some additional details added and if the deal would be formally announced already Thursday or in the near future – given that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit steps down on February 1.

Already Monday night Channel 12 had reported a plea deal might be in the works, but that report did not include the fine and appeared to be leaked by Deri himself to present his resignation from the Knesset as a “voluntary” move.

In contrast, the latest version of the deal on Wednesday included a significant fine and said nothing about the Knesset resignation being voluntary.

It still does appear that Deri will be able to remain chairman of the Shas Party and at least be able to initially run for the next Knesset.

Whether he will be able to be a minister in any future government will likely be decided only if he is nominated and after an expected petition would be filed to the High Court of Justice.

The likely plea deal is not expected to include a finding of moral turpitude – which automatically disqualifies politicians for seven years - but Deri will have the unique distinction of having been previously convicted for bribery, sent to jail, banned from politics for almost 10 years, returning and then being convicted again.

Though the deal is not final, anti-corruption NGOs have already threatened to file petitions to the High Court against the deal as being too lenient, saying that any deal should bar Deri from politics and send him to jail.

Multiple leaks this week come after a prior leak on November 25, seemingly by Deri's messengers, that he would not agree to any plea deal with any serious political consequences which would force Mandelblit to file an indictment the next day.

That leak proved untrue, but was forcefully denied by the Justice Ministry, unlike Wednesday’s report.