The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Arye Deri to leave Knesset, confess, pay NIS 180K fine

It still does appear that Deri will be able to remain chairman of the Shas Party and at least be able to initially run for the next Knesset.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 17:42

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2021 18:42
Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A plea bargain deal is getting very close in which Shas MK Arye Deri will resign from the Knesset, admit to mild tax offenses and pay a NIS 180,000 fine, but avoid prison time, KAN reported on Wednesday and The Jerusalem Post was able to partially confirm.
It was unclear if there would be some additional details added and if the deal would be formally announced already Thursday or in the near future – given that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit steps down on February 1.
Already Monday night Channel 12 had reported a plea deal might be in the works, but that report did not include the fine and appeared to be leaked by Deri himself to present his resignation from the Knesset as a “voluntary” move.
In contrast, the latest version of the deal on Wednesday included a significant fine and said nothing about the Knesset resignation being voluntary.
It still does appear that Deri will be able to remain chairman of the Shas Party and at least be able to initially run for the next Knesset.
THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Whether he will be able to be a minister in any future government will likely be decided only if he is nominated and after an expected petition would be filed to the High Court of Justice.
The likely plea deal is not expected to include a finding of moral turpitude – which automatically disqualifies politicians for seven years - but Deri will have the unique distinction of having been previously convicted for bribery, sent to jail, banned from politics for almost 10 years, returning and then being convicted again.
Though the deal is not final, anti-corruption NGOs have already threatened to file petitions to the High Court against the deal as being too lenient, saying that any deal should bar Deri from politics and send him to jail.
Multiple leaks this week come after a prior leak on November 25, seemingly by Deri's messengers, that he would not agree to any plea deal with any serious political consequences which would force Mandelblit to file an indictment the next day.
That leak proved untrue, but was forcefully denied by the Justice Ministry, unlike Wednesday’s report.


Tags aryeh deri Knesset Shas crime
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Human Rights Watch's 'apartheid' claims outrageous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Travel ban leaves Diaspora Jews with broken hearts but unbroken bond - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by