Eliran Malul receives life sentence for murder of Michal Sela

During the hearing for Malul's sentencing, he publicly apologized to Sela's parents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 13:37

Updated: DECEMBER 26, 2021 14:10
Michal Sela, who was stabbed to death in October 2019. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Michal Sela, who was stabbed to death in October 2019.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Convicted murderer Eliran Malul was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Sunday for the murder of his wife Michal Sela in October 2019.
During the hearing for Malul's sentencing, he publicly apologized to Sela's parents.
"I want to apologize to Michal's parents who lost the most precious thing to them," Malul said. Sela's sister replied: "We kept your darkest secrets inside the family, you've ruined your daughter's life." 
Malul will serve a life sentence in prison thanks to a recent legal reform.
In October, Malul was convicted of murder under extreme circumstances for the killing of his wife, Michal.
Sister of Michal Sela speaks at the Knesset committee's discussion on the rise of domestic violence during the coronavirus outbreak, June 22, 2020 (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)Sister of Michal Sela speaks at the Knesset committee's discussion on the rise of domestic violence during the coronavirus outbreak, June 22, 2020 (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The charges against Malul described him as stabbing Sela repeatedly in their Motza home outside Jerusalem and staying next to her body for about 17 hours with their infant daughter in the house before taking the baby girl to a neighbor and asking for help.
Malul had a history of domestic abuse, with numerous previous partners reporting that he had been emotionally and even physically abusive. 
"Taking women's lives happens too often," the judges said following Malul's sentencing. "Hopefully higher awareness will contribute to the denouncing of these incidents."


