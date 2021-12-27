Brig-Gen Tzviki Tessler to be appointed to Meron project

The appointment of Brigadier-General Tzviki Tessler to the Meron project was announced on Monday morning, following a decision made by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana.

Tessler, a member of Kibbutz Yavneh, served in the IDF as a squadron commander in the Air Force and between 2016 and 2019, served in the Israel Police as head of the Planning and Organization Division.

"The Israeli government has entrusted me with the responsibility for the Lag B'Omer celebrations in Meron this year. The upcoming Meron event will be completely different from the events that have taken place so far," Kahane said in his announcement of the decision