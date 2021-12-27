The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: First person in Israel vaccinated with fourth vaccine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 10:29
The first person in Israel has received a fourth coronavirus vaccine as part of the study on the fourth vaccine against the virus on Monday morning, according to Walla.
This is a developing story.
Moscow sees threat of new missile crisis as serious
By REUTERS
12/27/2021 10:18 AM
COVID-19: 50% of new cases are Omicron variant - Health Min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 09:56 AM
East Jerusalem resident raped woman during job interview - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 09:28 AM
Brig-Gen Tzviki Tessler to be appointed to Meron project
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 07:58 AM
Gazan who tried to infiltrate into Israel arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 07:56 PM
Clashes break out with Palestinian prisoners in Rimon Prison - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 05:53 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: Cases double in a week, rise to 205
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 02:06 PM
First Omicron case detected in Gaza, Palestinians say
By REUTERS
12/26/2021 12:24 PM
Israeli arrested for physically assaulting, threatening partner's life
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 12:20 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Japan's Ryukyu Islands - EMSC
By REUTERS
12/26/2021 10:48 AM
Arabs throw Molotov cocktails at Jewish homes in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 09:44 AM
Shots fired from passing car at IDF position near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2021 10:52 PM
Explosive thrown at house in north Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2021 10:01 PM
UK police arrest armed man for breaking into Windsor Castle grounds
By REUTERS
12/25/2021 05:58 PM
22-year-old dies in ATV crash near Binyamina
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2021 05:16 PM
