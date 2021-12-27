Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel's worst wildlife disaster

An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn of a possible egg shortage as local poultry are culled as a precaution.

"This is the worst blow to wildlife in the country's history," Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg tweeted as rangers in hazardous material suits collected carcasses of cranes from the lake of northern Hula Nature Reserve and outlying marshes.

Hundreds of thousands of chickens had been culled, she said.

Israeli media said children who had visited the reserve may have touched a stricken crane and thus contributed to the spread of the flu. Authorities were looking to import eggs from abroad and head off an egg shortage due to the cull, the reports said.

The government opened three bird flu centers in Ein HaHoresh, Ram-On and Givat Yoav, where they have isolated around 90,000 turkeys. Authorities added that they are currently monitoring additional farms in the area for outbreaks.

A sanitation worker looks at chickens after they were killed in the northern town of Beit Hananiya January 4, 2008. (credit: REUTERS/ELIANA APONTE)

"We need to bring the chicken coops in the State of Israel to a state of high biological safety so as not to be in such a developing and ongoing event next year as well," Agriculture Minister Oded Forer said.