The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Bird flu outbreak leads to state of emergency announcement

Two separate outbreaks of bird flu in a town in northern Israel led the Agriculture Ministry to announce a state of emergency on Saturday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2021 20:05

Updated: DECEMBER 25, 2021 20:31
A flock of chickens (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A flock of chickens (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A state of emergency has been announced in Israel by the Veterinary Service at the Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday evening after H5N1 bird flu was found in chicken coops near the town of Margaliyot leading to the killing of 320,000 hens after 244,000 hens were killed in a separate outbreak on Sunday.
The Veterinary Service said that it isolated the coops, immediately stopped the marketing of eggs both from the coops and the sorting station that received them, and began to examine nearby coops for the disease, the ministry said.
It also announced that a shortage of 14 million eggs per month is to be expected in the near future and directed that tariffs on imported eggs be adjusted in order to compensate for the shortage. 
Hundreds of thousands of birds migrate through Israel on their way to Africa during this season, raising the risk of bird flu outbreaks. The Agriculture Ministry has called on all farmers to follow directives and ensure that their birds are kept separate from wild birds, so as not to infect humans.
The Health Ministry also stressed that the public should only buy poultry and eggs from regulated places and ensure that eggs have a seal of inspection, and should also make sure to properly, hygienically and thoroughly cook poultry and eggs.
Inspectors of the Ministry of Agriculture are seen in Kibbutz Rosh Tsurim in Gush Etzion. March 08, 2011. More than forty-thousand turkeys were set to be slaughtered Tuesday at Kibbutz Rosh Tsurim in Gush Etzion after the deadly bird flu virus was discovered in one of the coops. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90) Inspectors of the Ministry of Agriculture are seen in Kibbutz Rosh Tsurim in Gush Etzion. March 08, 2011. More than forty-thousand turkeys were set to be slaughtered Tuesday at Kibbutz Rosh Tsurim in Gush Etzion after the deadly bird flu virus was discovered in one of the coops. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
A high number of bird flu outbreaks have also been reported throughout Europe, Africa and Asia in recent weeks, mostly due to the H5N1 subtype, according to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).
The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has urged countries to increase surveillance for high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks, as the virus has been reported in over 40 countries since July.
The H5N1, H5N3, H5N4, H5N5, H5N6 and H5N8 subtypes of HPAI are circulating in bird and poultry populations across the globe, sparking concern at OIE which called this an "unprecedented genetic variability of subtypes...creating an epidemiologically challenging landscape."


Tags agriculture Health Ministry WHO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for the Jewish Agency to choose a chairman - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN

My word: Don't panic - and other advice for the galaxy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Mark Regev

What is Israel's endgame in attacking Syria?

 By MARK REGEV
Amotz Asa-El

The US Capitol insurrection was 2021's event of the year

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by