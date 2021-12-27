The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
French tourist jailed in Iran goes on hunger strike

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 15:31

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2021 16:04
Benjamin Briere, a French tourist jailed in Iran on spying charges since spring 2020, has begun a hunger strike, his lawyer and sister said in a statement on Monday.
French authorities remain in close contact with Briere, visiting him on Dec. 21 and contacting him on Monday, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said.
Briere has been held since May 2020 when he was arrested after flying a helicam - a remote-controlled mini helicopter - in the desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border, and charged with espionage and propaganda against the Islamic Republic.
"The feeling of abandonment - and distress – has led Benjamin Briere to embark on a hunger strike in order to alert Iranian and French authorities to the absurdity of his detention," his sister Blandine Briere and lawyer Philippe Valent said in an emailed statement.
Three bird flu outbreaks discovered in Sharon, Gilboa, Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 02:31 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 218 new cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 01:34 PM
Chaim Walder found lifeless in suspected suicide - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 01:27 PM
Anti-Barkat bill advanced by ministers
By GIL HOFFMAN
12/27/2021 12:59 PM
COVID-19: First person in Israel vaccinated with fourth vaccine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 10:29 AM
Moscow sees threat of new missile crisis as serious
By REUTERS
12/27/2021 10:18 AM
East Jerusalem resident raped woman during job interview - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 09:28 AM
Brig-Gen Tzviki Tessler to be appointed to Meron project
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2021 07:58 AM
Gazan who tried to infiltrate into Israel arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 07:56 PM
Clashes break out with Palestinian prisoners in Rimon Prison - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 05:53 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: Cases double in a week, rise to 205
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 02:06 PM
First Omicron case detected in Gaza, Palestinians say
By REUTERS
12/26/2021 12:24 PM
Israeli arrested for physically assaulting, threatening partner's life
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 12:20 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Japan's Ryukyu Islands - EMSC
By REUTERS
12/26/2021 10:48 AM
Arabs throw Molotov cocktails at Jewish homes in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 09:44 AM
