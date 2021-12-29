Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Israel, Egypt

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the country's Geodynamic Institute said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Initial reports in Israeli media indicated that the earthquake was felt lightly by some in Israel.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier registered the tremor at 6.1. Egyptian authorities reported the quake was felt in some of the country's cities.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. Greece's Geodynamic Institute said the depth was 42.7 km.

