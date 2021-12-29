The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Despite surge in Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations low - CDC head

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 18:41
Despite a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, deaths and hospitalizations are comparatively low, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday.
While the current seven-day daily average of cases is about 240,400 per day, up 60 percent over the previous week, the hospitalization rate for the same period is up just 14 percent to about 9,000 per day over the same period. Deaths were down about seven percent to 1,100 per day, she added.
Iran 'six weeks away from nuclear bomb' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 08:44 PM
Netanyahu's cabinet secretariat admits to shredding files on tape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 08:33 PM
One injured in stone throwing incident at Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 07:41 PM
Police probing sexual abuse allegations at Ashkelon school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 06:21 PM
Moshe Edri appointed as new Israel Atomic Energy Commission head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 05:36 PM
Nine Serbs indicted for killing around 100 Muslims during Bosnian war
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 02:46 PM
Russian and Belarusian fighter jets conduct joint border patrol
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 01:50 PM
Body pulled out of Yarkon River in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 09:37 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: 270 soldiers infected, 927 quarantined
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 09:29 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Israel, Egypt
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 07:46 AM
Fifth victim dies in Denver shooting rampage; gunman identified
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 05:09 AM
CDC director not considering vaccine mandate for domestic flights now
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 01:34 AM
Two attempting to cross Gaza border into Israel detained by IDF forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 08:35 PM
At least 31 killed in Sudanese gold mine collapse
By REUTERS
12/28/2021 07:25 PM
Knesset's Internal Affairs Committee passes electric bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 06:38 PM
