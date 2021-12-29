Former cabinet secretariat Tzahi Braverman, who served under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, admitted on tape obtained by Haaretz he shredded documents prior to Naftali Bennett taking office in June.

"I took some files from the safe [in the prime minister's office] before I left, gave them to my deputy and told her to shred them," Braverman was recorded as saying. "She did and it was over and done with."

