COVID-19: Israel receives first Pfizer treatment pill shipment

The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral treatment pill Paxlovid landed in Israel on Sunday at Ben-Gurion Airport.

"Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill landing in Israel is an important tool we are adding to our toolbox to fight the pandemic," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, adding that Israel is one of the first countries in the world to purchase the pill.

Pfizer Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 treatment pill arrives in Israel. (Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Maariv)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The deal was brokered by Bennett, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

The pill comes as Omicron hits new daily case highs worldwide. Nearly 4,000 cases were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Bennett said the pills would arrive on Wednesday. The Health Ministry gave emergency authorization for the use of the pill on Sunday.

Pfizer Paxlovid antiviral treatment pill arrives in Israel. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The drug, administered as tablets, is meant to be taken by patients in mild to moderate conditions within the first three days of symptoms onset. Treatment is once every 12 hours for five days.

Pfizer Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 treatment pill arrives in Israel. (Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Maariv)

Paxlovid received FDA approval after showing in Phase II/III clinical trial that it reduces severe disease, hospitalization and death by 89% when patients are treated early. Paxlovid received FDA approval after showing in Phase II/III clinical trial that it reduces severe disease, hospitalization and death by 89% when patients are treated early.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.