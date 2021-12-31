Israel’s Ministry of Defense has signed an agreement with the US government to acquire 12 Lockheed Martin CH-53K helicopters and two additional Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft.

The US Defense Department’s Procurement Delegation signed the letters of acceptance (LOAs) with Israel on Thursday evening to replace the Israel Air Force’s CH-53 Yasur heavy-lift helicopters and Ra’am (Boeing 707) tanker aircraft that are required for long-range missions.

"These procurement agreements are significant milestones in the IDF’s force buildup processes,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz . “We continue to strengthen our capabilities and to change and adapt our Air Force to face future challenges both near and far.”

The deal regarding the helicopters is estimated at USD $2 billion with the first expected to arrive in Israel throughout 2026 and the option to procure an additional six helicopters. The agreement was signed with the US Navy by the Head of the Defense Ministry Mission to the US, Brig.-Gen. (Res.), Michel Ben Baruch.

Israel announced last February that it would purchase one squadron of CH-53K over Boeing’s CH-47 to replace its fleet of Yasur helicopters at Tel Nof Air Base. First used by the IAF in 1969, the Yasur is the air force’s primary helicopter used to transport soldiers and equipment and has taken part in a wide variety of missions, including secret operations as well as search and rescue missions.

A CH-53K helicopter (credit: LOCKHEED MARTIN)

Another agreement worth approximately $1.1 billion, was signed for the procurement of an additional two Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft, to add to the two already purchased.

The US State Department approved the possible sale of up to eight KC-46 tanker aircraft and related equipment to Israel last March, marking the first time that Washington has allowed Jerusalem to buy new tankers. Two weeks ago Washington denied Jerusalem’s request to expedite the delivery of two KC-46 refueling jets.

The platform will be adapted to meet the IAF’s operational requirements and Israeli systems will be integrated into aircraft.

Israel’s fleet of Ram planes, the number of which remains confidential, are former civilian aircraft adapted for military uses such as aerial refueling for fighter jets, as well as its fleet of transport aircraft.

The new KC-46 tankers can refuel jets with 1,200 gallons of fuel per minute by its fly-by-wire 55-foot refueling boom. It also can have wing air refueling pods allowing three jets to be refueled at once within three to four minutes.

With a range of 11,830 km with the capacity to unload some 207,000 pounds of fuel, the KC-46 can refuel over 64 different types of aircraft and would allow dozens of jets to remain airborne for up to 12 hours at a range of 11,000 kilometers.

“The procurement of these platforms is part of a large-scale program undertaken by the Ministry of Defense together with the IDF over the last year and a half, with the aim of strengthening the IDF’s capabilities, force buildup, and preparedness to face existing and future threats,” the ministry said in a statement. “The procurement plans include the purchase of a new fleet of F35 aircraft, refueling aircraft, CH-53K helicopters, advanced air munition, air defense systems, new marine, and land platforms as well as cyber systems.”