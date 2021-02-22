The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's Defense Ministry signs contract to buy 2 new tankers from Boeing

The Boeing KC-46a aerial refueling tankers are intended to replace Israel’s aging Re’em fleet, converted Boeing 707s.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 15:17
A Boeing KC-46 tanker belonging to the Israeli Air Force is seen fueling a fighter jet in the air. (photo credit: BOEING)
 A week after a ministerial committee approved the Israeli Air Force's (IAF) major procurement deal, the Defense Ministry said on Monday that it signed a letter of acceptance to buy two tankers.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that over the weekend, Defense Ministry’s Mission to the US head Brig.-Gen. (ret.), Mishel Ben Baruch “signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA), for two KC-46 Tanker Jets, to be manufactured by the Boeing Corporation.
"In the next phase, two additional tanker aircraft will be acquired, out of a total of up to eight that will make up the future fleet,” the statement said.
As part of the agreement, the aircraft will be fitted with unique Israeli systems in accordance with the operational requirements of the IAF. The first aircraft delivery is expected by the middle of this decade.
In the next phases of the deal – that is worth billions of dollars – between the Defense Ministry and the US, the Defense Ministry will exercise its option to procure another F35 squadron, to replace the heavy-lift helicopter platform, and to buy advanced munitions.
Regarding the heavy lifters, there still discussions among the IAF top ranks and the Defense Ministry on which helicopter will it choose. The two main options are Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook and Lockheed-Martin’s CH-53.
According to reports, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the ministry’s Director-General Amir Eshel want to purchase the V-22 Osprey – an aircraft that has the capability for vertical takeoff and the speed of a plane. 
Sources said that the reason is that there are still disagreements regarding the mixture of helicopters – how many and which kind will be within the limits of the budget.
Following Monday’s announcement, Gantz said that he welcomes the progress in the procurement plan, which is critical at this point in time.
“It is a cornerstone of the IDF's security concept. I would like to thank our great friend the United States, for supporting the State of Israel on all levels. We will continue to work to complete the agreements that will enable the IDF to fulfill its purpose and to move forward with the missions facing us in the various arenas, near and far, at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace."
The defense ministry statement added that the procurement plan based on US security assistance, and that it “is crucial to strengthening the IAF and for the IDF’s QME (Quality Military Edge) in the decades to come.
"The plan includes the procurement of a new fleet of F-35 aircraft, KC46 refueling aircraft, helicopters to replace the 'Yasur,' advanced munitions, air defense systems, marine and ground platforms, cyber systems, and more,” the statement said.


