Hand grenade thrown at house of senior Defense Min. official

No injuries were reported after a hand grenade was thrown at the home of a Defense Ministry official in Sderot.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 1, 2022 22:42

Updated: JANUARY 1, 2022 23:29
The hand grenade as discovered in Jerusalem. (photo credit: OSCAR BECHERNO/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
The hand grenade as discovered in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: OSCAR BECHERNO/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
A hand grenade was thrown towards the Sderot house of a senior Defense Ministry official on Saturday night, N12 reported. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The official has reportedly alerted law enforcement that attempts to hurt him and his family were made several times over the last 18 months. "I spoke with police, judges - they did not do anything about it," he told N12.
Surveillance footage from the home showed people passing by the house and then a grenade being thrown towards the house.
The official told N12 that he had spoken to a number of authorities, including the commander of the southern district of Israel Police, but added that the police did not act. "A criminal entity is threatening me. I spoked with the police, judges and they are not doing anything."
Israel Police announced on Saturday night that it had opened an investigation into the incident, with police detectives collecting evidence at the scene in order to locate the suspects.


