The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi defenses intercept, destroy five drones targeting the kingdom

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 22:21
Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed five drones launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the kingdom, the state news Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
The drones were launched from Yemeni Capital Sanaa, it added.
Bus driver injured from Molotov cocktail in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 10:10 PM
Tunisian official placed under house arrest for suspected terrorism
By REUTERS
01/03/2022 09:29 PM
Flares reported in Lebanon near Israeli border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 07:49 PM
Suspension of gynecologist accused of sexual abuse extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 06:47 PM
OPEC's new secretary general: Return to pre-pandemic levels by end-2022
By REUTERS
01/03/2022 06:45 PM
New York attorney general subpoenas Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump -NYT
By REUTERS
01/03/2022 06:42 PM
Gunshots fired from Gaza to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 05:32 PM
Fire at South Africa's parliament flares up again - fire services
By REUTERS
01/03/2022 05:23 PM
Saudi Arabia says it destroyed hostile target launched towards Taif
By REUTERS
01/03/2022 05:07 PM
Lital Melnik's family requests to make Kachura's murder trial public
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 03:43 PM
Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war
By REUTERS
01/03/2022 03:40 PM
Egypt's Suez Canal to offer incentives for eco-friendly ships - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 01:43 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 990 soldiers infected, 2,402 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 12:11 PM
Netanyahu's chief of staff infected with coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 11:56 AM
Olympic medals set to be untaxed
By GIL HOFFMAN
01/03/2022 11:56 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by