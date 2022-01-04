Ukrainian, British foreign ministers discuss Russia deterrence package

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 16:39
Ukraine and its allies are moving towards the implementation of a comprehensive deterrence package against Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday after speaking to his British counterpart Liz Truss.
Ukraine accuses Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive, raising fears that a simmering conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region could erupt into open war between the neighbors.
"The deterrence package includes political, economic and security levels. I am grateful to the United Kingdom for its leading role in this process," Kuleba said in a statement.
US arrests suspect in Haiti presidential assassination - report
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 05:29 PM
Naftali Bennett, UK's Boris Johnson discuss Iran, COVID-19 wave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 04:56 PM
Israeli Ambassador to UN Gilad Erdan tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 03:45 PM
WHO: Omicron affects upper respiratory tract
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 12:51 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: Number of current cases rise to 1,133
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 12:04 PM
Detention of Israeli gynecologist suspected of sexual assault extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 11:55 AM
France vows to implement green pass this month
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 11:38 AM
Italian parliament begins vote to elect new Head of State
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 11:24 AM
Foreign worker arrested for assaulting elderly woman in Ramla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 09:54 AM
US COVID-19 rate reaches all-time record of 978,856 daily cases
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 09:51 AM
Uzbek foreign worker arrested for abuse of 95-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 09:26 AM
Prof. Nachman Ash vaccinated with fourth COVID vaccine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 08:55 AM
Overseas Hamas leader Khaled Mashal tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 08:28 AM
Knesset plenum approves tax increase on sugary drinks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 02:34 AM
Aviation groups ask WH to intervene in 5G safety dispute
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 02:02 AM
