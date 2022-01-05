The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
India reports first death linked to Omicron coronavirus variant

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 09:57
India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said.
Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi.
Yemen's Houthis say Saudi-led coalition seized fuel ship
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 11:06 AM
Protesters storm mayor's office in Kazakhstan's biggest city
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 11:03 AM
Lebanon PM says he will call for cabinet meeting in days
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 09:39 AM
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in Almaty province
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 08:32 AM
Drone attack on US forces foiled west of Baghdad
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 08:07 AM
Former Heftsiba CEO Boaz Yona suspected of fraud
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 07:45 AM
17-year-old killed in traffic accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 07:33 AM
Kazakhstan government resigns after violent protests
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 05:44 AM
Trump says he is canceling his Jan. 6 news conference
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 01:42 AM
N.Korea fires unidentified projectile off the east coast
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 01:40 AM
US hopes progress on Iran nuclear talks will build this week
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 09:46 PM
Biden urges vaccines, says not even White House is immune to COVID-19
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 09:28 PM
IDF shoots down Hezbollah drone on Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 09:03 PM
US-led coalition carries out strikes against 'imminent threat' in Syria
By REUTERS
01/04/2022 07:29 PM
A-G to Gantz: Army Radio closure should require Knesset law
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
01/04/2022 07:16 PM
