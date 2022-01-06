The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Deadly car crash between truck, minibus in Jordan Valley

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 15:30

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2022 15:41
At least 10 Palestinians were killed and injured in a car crash between a truck and a minibus near the Petza'el Junction on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley on Thursday, according to emergency services.
Seven of the passengers were found without signs of life, one was in critical condition and two others were in serious condition.
Magen David Adom (MDA) and Israel Fire and Rescue Service teams are at the scene.
This is a developing story.
Explosion and gunfire heard near the main square of Almaty, Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 03:02 PM
El Al attendant who spent two weeks in Chinese facility returns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 01:19 PM
Kazakhstan temporarily suspends entry for foreigners - report
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 01:18 PM
Middle-aged woman slightly injured after wild boar attack in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 12:44 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,778 active cases, 3,754 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 12:04 PM
Two 6-year-old children die of COVID-19 at Soroka Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 11:53 AM
Man arrested on suspicion for seriously assaulting medical staff member
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 10:16 AM
Jerusalem man arrested in possession of dozens of bags of drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 09:04 AM
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid talks Ukraine, Iran with Secretary Blinken
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2022 07:47 AM
CDC expands booster eligibility for 12-17 year olds
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 04:47 AM
US condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls for restraint
By REUTERS
01/06/2022 12:13 AM
Russia-led alliance to send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 11:39 PM
Saudi coalition gets distress signal from Yemen oil tanker
By REUTERS
01/05/2022 11:18 PM
Palestinians throw Molotov cocktails at fence around Migdal Oz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 10:54 PM
IDF fires to distance suspects who neared Syrian border fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2022 10:10 PM
