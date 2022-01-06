Deadly car crash between truck, minibus in Jordan Valley

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and injured in a car crash between a truck and a minibus near the Petza'el Junction on Highway 90 in the Jordan Valley on Thursday, according to emergency services.

Seven of the passengers were found without signs of life, one was in critical condition and two others were in serious condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and Israel Fire and Rescue Service teams are at the scene.

This is a developing story.