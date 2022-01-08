The Palestinian Authority arrested three young Palestinians in Jenin refugee camp, including the son of Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison, Hebrew media reported early Saturday morning.

The three Palestinians reportedly resisted arrest, so police had detained them by force.

Following the violent arrests, gunmen from the refugee camp began firing live ammunition and throwing explosives at the compound near the camp.

Zakaria Zubeidi was the former Jenin chief of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, and later made recent headlines due to escaping prison along with five other criminals by digging a tunnel last September. All criminals were eventually recaptured.