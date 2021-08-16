The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel Border Police seek terrorist in Jenin, five Palestinians injured

Terrorists opened fire on the Jenin refugee camp when Israel Border Police officers entered, seeking to arrest a terror suspect.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 16, 2021 08:31
Border Police officers operating in Jenin, July 12, 2021 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Border Police officers operating in Jenin, July 12, 2021
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Border Police sought to arrest a suspect in an act of terror in the Jenin refugee camp on Sunday night.
During the attack, a group of terrorists opened heavy fire at close range on the military forces in the area. Border Police returned fire and neutralized the terrorists.
No casualties or injuries were reported on the Israeli side.
On Monday morning, Hamas addressed the incident, calling for "the widest participation in the funeral[s]" in Jenin as well as a strike, Palestinian media reported.
According to the report, Hamas also warned that these "heroic acts" in the West Bank will not cease unless "the occupation is expelled and its settlements uprooted."


