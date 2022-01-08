The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yair Lapid, France's Macron talk Iran nuclear deal, relations with EU

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 8, 2022 21:08
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke to French president Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, stressing the importance of applying European pressure on Iran amidst the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna.
Lapid and Macron also spoke on relations between Israel and the European Union, with the foreign minister congratulating the French president on the start of France's term in the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
In the phone call, Macron reassured France's commitment to Israel's security and the importance of good relations between France and the Jewish State.
Palestinian caught driving stolen vehicle in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2022 06:17 PM
Tennis player Voracova left Australia after visa issues - Czech FM
By REUTERS
01/08/2022 05:07 PM
Saudi-led coalition: Houthis' actions turn Yemen ports into real target
By REUTERS
01/08/2022 04:25 PM
PA head Mahmoud Abbas to visit Egypt, take part in NGO conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2022 03:52 PM
Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai
By REUTERS
01/08/2022 02:07 PM
Aid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people
By REUTERS
01/08/2022 01:57 PM
IDF thwarts 100 kg drug smuggling attempt from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2022 07:58 AM
Ethiopia frees opposition leaders from prison, announces dialogue
By REUTERS
01/08/2022 01:20 AM
Armed bandits kill at least 30 in Nigeria's Zamfara state
By REUTERS
01/08/2022 12:08 AM
Pfizer vaccine protects children against rare COVID complication
By REUTERS
01/07/2022 10:06 PM
Some 1,000 flu patients hospitalized over last week - Dr. Alroy-Preis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2022 10:01 PM
Blinken says US concerned about state of emergency in Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
01/07/2022 09:54 PM
UK says booster shots still protecting older people against Omicron
By REUTERS
01/07/2022 08:53 PM
Blinken reaffirms US support in call with Ukrainian foreign minister
By REUTERS
01/07/2022 07:11 PM
Austria's chancellor Nehammer tests positive for coronavirus
By REUTERS
01/07/2022 06:00 PM
