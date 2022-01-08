Yair Lapid, France's Macron talk Iran nuclear deal, relations with EU

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke to French president Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, stressing the importance of applying European pressure on Iran amidst the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna.

Lapid and Macron also spoke on relations between Israel and the European Union, with the foreign minister congratulating the French president on the start of France's term in the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

In the phone call, Macron reassured France's commitment to Israel's security and the importance of good relations between France and the Jewish State.