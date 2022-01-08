The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of Soleimani

Iran's Foreign Ministry said the 51 Americans had been targeted for what it called "terrorism" and human rights violations.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 8, 2022 17:21
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi gives a speech during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US attack, in Tehran, Iran, January 3, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi gives a speech during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US attack, in Tehran, Iran, January 3, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran on Saturday imposed sanctions on dozens more Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said the 51 Americans had been targeted for what it called "terrorism" and human rights violations. The step lets Iranian authorities seize any assets they hold in Iran, but the apparent absence of such assets means it will likely be symbolic.
The ministry said in a statement carried by local media that the 51 had been targeted for "their role in the terrorist crime by the United States against the martyred General Qasem Soleimani and his companions and the promotion of terrorism and violations of fundamental human rights."
Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards, was killed in Iraq in a drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, ordered by then-president Donald Trump.
Those added to Iran's sanctions list included US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien.
A GIRL makes her feelings known during a condolence ceremony for Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 7. (credit: REUTERS)A GIRL makes her feelings known during a condolence ceremony for Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 7. (credit: REUTERS)
In a similar move announced a year ago, Iran imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior US officials over what it called "terrorist and anti-human rights" acts.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking on the second anniversary of Soleimani's assassination, said this week Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran would take revenge.
The Trump administration rained sanctions down on Iranian officials, politicians and companies after withdrawing the United States in 2018 from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Iran and the United States are currently holding indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 deal.


Tags Iran iran and us Donald Trump Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis must take responsibility amid Omicron outbreak - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israelis must start taking responsibility for themselves - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Is another Gaza war inevitable? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Meet Mansour Abbas’ radical Jewish adviser - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest
5

COVID-19 travel: Likely no more red countries by next week – health official

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by