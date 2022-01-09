Aid groups suspend work in part of Ethiopia after Tigray airstrike - UN

Aid organizations have suspended their operations in an area of northwest Tigray in Ethiopia where 56 civilians were killed by an airstrike over the weekend, the UN agency for humanitarian affairs (UNOCHA) said on Sunday.

"Humanitarian partners suspended activities in the area due [to] the ongoing threats of drone strikes," the agency told Reuters, without giving further details.

