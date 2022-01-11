For the first time in five years, the Defense Ministry and IDF will build shelters for about 30 daycares in the southern city of Sderot and communities of the Gaza Strip envelope.

The recommendation to begin the project was approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the list of localities where the shelters will be built has been approved by the Director-General of the Defense Minister Maj.-Gen.(res.) Amir Eshel and the Head of the Homefront Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin.

Troops from the Homefront Command and the Engineering and Construction Division have mapped daycares in the communities agreed upon and the work will begin “in the near future in cooperation with authorities,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The project to build the shelters in southern Israel is the first since 2017.

"Defense is a critical issue for the resilience of communities along the frontlines of conflict,” said Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster. “As a former mayor in the Gaza Strip envelope and as the current Deputy Defense Minister, I am proud to be part of improving protection in daycares in the envelope…for the children and to give peace [of mind] to parents and educational staff.”

The upgraded Barrier at the Gaza strip. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

According to Schuster, the money for the shelters after the state budget was approved in November.

Since 2006, the government has invested some NIS 1.7 billion ($485 million) in protective facilities in southern Israel around the Gaza Strip where some 46,000 residents live, spending an estimated NIS 37,000 ($10,600) per resident.

Following the 11-day Operation Guardian of the Walls when Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 4,000 rockets and mortars, the IDF recognized that despite the Iron Dome missile defense system, rocket barrages are an area of weakness for the military.

While the Iron Dome missile defense system was able to shoot down most of the projectiles heading toward populated areas, 11 Israelis were killed and hundreds were injured, particularly in the city of Ashkelon, which has a population of over 120,000 people and where 25% of residents do not have access to shelters.

The government pledged additional funds to Ashkelon to build bomb shelters and other fortifications following the conflict as well as to refit bomb shelter windows in communities up to 7 kilometers to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

An updated intelligence report found that terror groups in the coastal enclave are in possession of rockets with new capabilities that are relevant within a range of seven kilometers. The IDF said that it was the first time that such a decision was made retroactively and was done “in order to ensure the safety of the citizens of Israel in accordance with the threats posed.”

Following months of work by the Homefront Command, there are some 17,000 shelters within 7km of the Gaza Strip, and of those, an estimated 8,000 windows will need to be replaced at a cost of NIS 60million. Should all the 17,000 be replaced, that would cost an estimated NIS 119 million.

Despite new regulations and plans by the Homefront Command to do so, due to a lack of government decision or budget, there had been no headway on changing them. A senior officer in the Homefront Command’s Southern Division told The Jerusalem Post in a recent interview that he believes the project will begin this year.