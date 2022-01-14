The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hamas tunnel digger indicted for terrorist org membership, infiltration

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 14, 2022 11:04
A Gazan resident was indicted for membership in a terrorist organization and for infiltration into Israel, the state filed in the Beersheba District Court.
Prior to the indictment, Abdullah Manaya, 24-years-old, worked digging Hamas terrorist tunnels for six years. About a month ago, he and another person infiltrated Israel equipped with grenades. They were arrested by the IDF. 
Security chief Eyal Hulta and Housing Minister Elkin COVID-19 positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 10:54 AM
Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 10:49 AM
Policeman lightly injured by stone thrown as Negev riots continue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 10:05 AM
Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, Musk says in tweet
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 08:39 AM
US Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test policy
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 02:23 AM
FBI arrests far-right militia Oath Keepers' leader in January 6 probe
By REUTERS
01/13/2022 08:31 PM
Two rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad
By REUTERS
01/13/2022 07:07 PM
GSK, Vir seek US approval for COVID-19 antibody therapy as shot in arm
By REUTERS
01/13/2022 04:22 PM
Blinken says US working on Havana Syndrome after diplomats' illnesses
By REUTERS
01/13/2022 04:12 PM
Prisoner dies after being found unconscious in Shata prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2022 02:33 PM
Suspected sex offender Dr. Guy Rofe released after 11 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2022 02:18 PM
Turkey's Erdoğan expresses condolences to Herzog after mother dies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2022 01:51 PM
Burnt human body found in park in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2022 12:23 PM
Omicron probably caused COVID-19 surge in Mideast in early Jan.
By REUTERS
01/13/2022 11:06 AM
US reassured Europe over Russia talks
By REUTERS
01/13/2022 10:15 AM
