BREAKING NEWS

CDC recommends Americans wear 'most protective mask you can'

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 00:36

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2022 00:50
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks, recommending wearing "the most protective mask you can," although the agency stopped short of calling for nationwide N95 usage.
The CDC clarified in its revised website "that people can choose respirators such as N95s and KN95s, including removing concerns related to supply shortages for N95s." It added that Americans should "wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently."
The CDC added that "while all masks and respirators provide some level of protection, properly fitted respirators provide the highest level of protection."
COVID-19 cases have surged and more Americans have been opting for higher grade protection.
The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, shattering the global record for daily cases in any one country. Omicron is now estimated to account for 98.3% of total new cases circulating in the country, the CDC said.
Seven people injured in car accident in Ramla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2022 12:37 AM
North Korea used railway-borne missile in Friday's test
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 11:18 PM
Denmark to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over human rights
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 08:46 PM
Many unresolved issues remain in Iran nuclear talks
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 07:29 PM
Ukraine's president proposes meeting with Biden and Putin
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 04:54 PM
Omicron has 1/3 reduced risk of hospitalization compared to Delta
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 04:05 PM
State inquiry into Submarine Affair to face approval on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 03:58 PM
IDF releases footage of Hezbollah members failing to launch quadcopter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 03:39 PM
US tells Lebanon not to fear sanctions over energy supply plans -PM
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 02:34 PM
Turkey says it held talks with Armenia in constructive atmosphere
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 02:19 PM
Wolfson Hospital announces one visitor per patient policy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 12:36 PM
Hamas tunnel digger indicted for terrorist org membership, infiltration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 11:04 AM
Sweden's PM Magdalena Andersson tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 10:49 AM
Policeman lightly injured by stone thrown as Negev riots continue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2022 10:05 AM
Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, Musk says in tweet
By REUTERS
01/14/2022 08:39 AM
